ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Short Interest Down 43.3% in March

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,599,100 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the March 15th total of 2,819,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15,991.0 days.
ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance
Shares of ABMRF opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $17.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.82.
ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile
