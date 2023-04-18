Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Update

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the March 15th total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 571,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Aftermath Silver Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Aftermath Silver stock opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. Aftermath Silver has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.19.

Aftermath Silver Company Profile

Aftermath Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Cachinal and Challacollo property located in Chile; and Berenguela property located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

