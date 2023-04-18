Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Update

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the March 15th total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 571,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Aftermath Silver Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of Aftermath Silver stock opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. Aftermath Silver has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.19.
Aftermath Silver Company Profile
