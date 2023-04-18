Pardes Biosciences (PRDS) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) is one of 990 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Pardes Biosciences to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 45.1% of Pardes Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Pardes Biosciences has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pardes Biosciences’ rivals have a beta of 0.94, meaning that their average share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pardes Biosciences N/A -$96.63 million -1.03 Pardes Biosciences Competitors $2.21 billion $242.27 million -3.52

This table compares Pardes Biosciences and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pardes Biosciences’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pardes Biosciences. Pardes Biosciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Pardes Biosciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pardes Biosciences N/A -45.41% -42.78% Pardes Biosciences Competitors -3,392.23% -234.61% -35.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pardes Biosciences and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pardes Biosciences 0 3 1 0 2.25 Pardes Biosciences Competitors 4241 15133 41618 720 2.63

Pardes Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 103.49%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 107.52%. Given Pardes Biosciences’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pardes Biosciences has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Pardes Biosciences rivals beat Pardes Biosciences on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Pardes Biosciences

Pardes Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

