Reviewing Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) & Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Rating) and Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crane NXT and Helios Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crane NXT $3.37 billion 0.77 $401.10 million $7.55 6.14 Helios Technologies $885.40 million 2.26 $98.40 million $3.03 20.30

Crane NXT has higher revenue and earnings than Helios Technologies. Crane NXT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Helios Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

70.8% of Crane NXT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Helios Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Crane NXT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Helios Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Crane NXT and Helios Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crane NXT 13.10% 24.45% 10.14% Helios Technologies 11.11% 17.33% 9.17%

Volatility and Risk

Crane NXT has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helios Technologies has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Crane NXT and Helios Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crane NXT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Helios Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00

Helios Technologies has a consensus price target of $78.20, indicating a potential upside of 27.13%. Given Helios Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Helios Technologies is more favorable than Crane NXT.

Dividends

Crane NXT pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Helios Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Crane NXT pays out 24.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Helios Technologies pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Crane NXT beats Helios Technologies on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT Co. engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments. The Hydraulics segment provides screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems. The Electronics segment offers electronic control, display, and instrumentation solutions for recreational and off-highway vehicles and stationary and power generation equipment. The company was founded by Robert E. Koski and John Allen in 1970 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

