Matador Resources to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Matador Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.88 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $6.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MTDR. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

MTDR stock opened at $51.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.99. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $73.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 3.53.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $707.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.11 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 44.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 104.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 144.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Billy E. Goodwin purchased 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.52 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 286,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,760,500.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 171,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,362,494.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Billy E. Goodwin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.52 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 286,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,760,500.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,300 shares of company stock worth $465,035. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 5.92%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Articles

