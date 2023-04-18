SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for SM Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.46 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.44 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SM. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.09.

NYSE:SM opened at $29.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average of $35.61. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 4.39. SM Energy has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $54.97.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $671.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,582 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,226,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel bought 1,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $31,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,604,675.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,460 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.70%.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

