Brokers Issue Forecasts for Arista Networks, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Arista Networks in a report released on Friday, April 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Arista Networks’ current full-year earnings is $5.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.70.

NYSE:ANET opened at $163.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.83 and a 200-day moving average of $132.18. The company has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $171.44.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,409,131.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.51, for a total value of $251,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,912,592.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,500,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,409,131.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,687 shares of company stock worth $48,091,876 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $690,000. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

