Central Japan Railway to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:CJPRY)

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Central Japan Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Central Japan Railway’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Central Japan Railway had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 10.17%.

Central Japan Railway Trading Up 0.7 %

About Central Japan Railway

Shares of Central Japan Railway stock opened at $12.01 on Monday. Central Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73.

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

