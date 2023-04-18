Zacks Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Berry Global Group in a report released on Friday, April 14th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $7.41 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.42. The consensus estimate for Berry Global Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.64 EPS.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $58.59 on Monday. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $44.52 and a 52-week high of $66.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,056,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 1,649.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,043,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,561,000 after purchasing an additional 983,982 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 41.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,627,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,708,000 after purchasing an additional 475,002 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 134.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 819,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,122,000 after purchasing an additional 469,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 1,301.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 423,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 393,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $2,324,706.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,243.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.30%.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

