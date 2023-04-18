Brokers Set Expectations for Ares Management Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ares Management in a research report issued on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $3.91 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.07. The consensus estimate for Ares Management’s current full-year earnings is $3.93 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ares Management’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARES. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ares Management from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.78.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $82.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.92 and its 200-day moving average is $76.11.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $937.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 951.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 2,395.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,152,666.11. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 712,670 shares in the company, valued at $60,712,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,239,116 shares of company stock valued at $33,834,951 and have sold 5,121,973 shares valued at $154,478,492. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 362.35%.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

