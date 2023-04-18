Analysts Offer Predictions for American Homes 4 Rent’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the year. The consensus estimate for American Homes 4 Rent’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AMH. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $33.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $43.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 123.95%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.35 per share, for a total transaction of $46,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,440 shares of the company's stock, valued at $197,074. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,156 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,437.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,794.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

