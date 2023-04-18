Methanex Co. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Methanex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.83 EPS.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.26 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.09%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$49.43.

MX opened at C$62.11 on Monday. Methanex has a one year low of C$39.00 and a one year high of C$74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$64.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.238 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 14.46%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

