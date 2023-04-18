Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $41.88 Per Share (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will earn $41.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $41.41. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $107.99 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $37.19 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $40.76 EPS.
Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$106.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$96.61 by C$9.73. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of C$13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.12 billion.
Fairfax Financial Price Performance
FFH opened at C$875.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$900.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$803.56. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of C$612.00 and a 12-month high of C$956.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.79. The firm has a market cap of C$19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.93.
Insider Transactions at Fairfax Financial
In other news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$943.86, for a total transaction of C$943,857.50. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.
About Fairfax Financial
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
