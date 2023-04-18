Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $41.88 Per Share (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will earn $41.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $41.41. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $107.99 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $37.19 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $40.76 EPS.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$106.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$96.61 by C$9.73. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of C$13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.12 billion.

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,200.00 to C$1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$995.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Fairfax Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$800.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. CIBC increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,050.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1,087.50.

FFH opened at C$875.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$900.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$803.56. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of C$612.00 and a 12-month high of C$956.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.79. The firm has a market cap of C$19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Transactions at Fairfax Financial

In other news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$943.86, for a total transaction of C$943,857.50. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

About Fairfax Financial

(Get Rating)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.