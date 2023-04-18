Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Reduced by Analyst

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prologis in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Prologis’ current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $123.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Prologis has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

