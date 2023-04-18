William Blair Weighs in on Kura Sushi USA, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note issued on Friday, April 14th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Kura Sushi USA’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KRUS. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

Shares of KRUS stock opened at $65.70 on Monday. Kura Sushi USA has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $96.60. The stock has a market cap of $645.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -938.44 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.90 and a 200-day moving average of $63.17.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $43.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 899,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,888,000 after acquiring an additional 44,555 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,080,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1,955.0% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 333,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 317,623 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 333,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after purchasing an additional 36,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

