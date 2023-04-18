Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report issued on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Hudson Pacific Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Shares of HPP stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $831.25 million, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $269.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.83 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 4.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 269.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 196.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hudson Pacific Properties

In related news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 87,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,417.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CIO Drew Gordon acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,069.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur X. Suazo acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,417.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $232,523. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.95%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -256.40%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

Further Reading

