Analysts Set Expectations for Semtech Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Semtech in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Semtech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Semtech’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Semtech alerts:

SMTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities started coverage on Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.08.

Semtech Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $22.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.70. Semtech has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $65.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average is $29.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 338.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,738,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,270,000 after buying an additional 2,885,729 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 2,792.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,582,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,220 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Semtech by 409.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,194,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,116,000 after acquiring an additional 959,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Semtech by 609.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 993,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,206,000 after buying an additional 853,153 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.