CarMax, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CarMax in a research report issued on Friday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin forecasts that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Argus cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.90.

CarMax Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KMX opened at $69.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.42. CarMax has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $106.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of CarMax

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.8% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 34.8% during the third quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 31,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 34.0% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 35.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

