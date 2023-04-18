Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a report issued on Thursday, April 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $17.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $32.72.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 97.0% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 43,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,736,000. Covea Finance bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 109.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,630 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.2% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 129,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,418.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

