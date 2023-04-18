Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($2.70) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.43) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $80.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $6.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.99. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKDA. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $850,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 129,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company, which engages in the development of agricultural products. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers. Its products include GoodWheat pasta, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring bath and body care.

