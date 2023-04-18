Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Issued By B. Riley

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for iMedia Brands in a research note issued on Thursday, April 13th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for iMedia Brands’ current full-year earnings is ($1.36) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for iMedia Brands’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IMBI. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $11.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMBI opened at $0.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.04. iMedia Brands has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $4.96.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in iMedia Brands during the first quarter valued at $96,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in iMedia Brands by 22.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iMedia Brands by 54.3% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 21,741 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Securities Inc. bought a new position in iMedia Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in iMedia Brands by 15.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

