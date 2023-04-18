Snap-on (SNA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 20th. Analysts expect Snap-on to post earnings of $4.14 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Snap-on to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE:SNA opened at $240.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.02. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $259.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

SNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.20.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total transaction of $1,753,712.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,507.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total transaction of $1,753,712.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,507.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total value of $708,651.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,553.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,207,319 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap-on

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Snap-on by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $642,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.