Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 20th. Analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.14). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $159.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Price Performance

SASR opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.91. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $45.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SASR. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Institutional Trading of Sandy Spring Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $15,999,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,741,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,156,000 after purchasing an additional 261,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,812,000 after purchasing an additional 133,565 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,196,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,229,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,299,000 after buying an additional 95,010 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

