Nucor (NUE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 20th. Analysts expect Nucor to post earnings of $3.81 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nucor to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $147.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.85 and a 200-day moving average of $147.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $187.90.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,025.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at $9,596,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,575 shares of company stock worth $1,630,000 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Stories

