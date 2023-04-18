Seagate Technology (STX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 guidance at $0.05-0.45 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at $0.05-$0.45 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Seagate Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $64.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $88.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.20 and a 200-day moving average of $58.82.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.64%.

STX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Insider Activity

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 17,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 312,464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,439,000 after purchasing an additional 24,290 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,036 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

