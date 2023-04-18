Pool (POOL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 20th. Analysts expect Pool to post earnings of $3.36 per share for the quarter. Pool has set its FY23 guidance at $16.00-17.00 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pool to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

POOL stock opened at $337.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $350.36 and its 200-day moving average is $335.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Pool has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $473.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Pool by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,148,000 after acquiring an additional 139,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pool by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,021,000 after acquiring an additional 462,507 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pool by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Pool by 21.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 308,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,213,000 after acquiring an additional 54,439 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POOL. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Pool from $368.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $395.18.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

