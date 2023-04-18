Alaska Air Group (ALK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Alaska Air Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at $5.50-$7.50 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Alaska Air Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALK stock opened at $42.64 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at $800,105.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.41.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

