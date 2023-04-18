Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of MMLP stock opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $98.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03.

Martin Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMLP. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

About Martin Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.