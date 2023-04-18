Watsco (WSO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 20th. Analysts expect Watsco to post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Watsco to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WSO stock opened at $311.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $305.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.91. Watsco has a 52-week low of $220.68 and a 52-week high of $343.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 105,561.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $69,643,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Watsco by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,885,000 after purchasing an additional 119,880 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,841,000 after buying an additional 41,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Watsco by 740.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after buying an additional 38,885 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $218.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.17.

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

