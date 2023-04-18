Webster Financial (WBS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $704.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Webster Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $38.97 on Tuesday. Webster Financial has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBS. UBS Group began coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBS. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter worth $231,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter worth $230,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.