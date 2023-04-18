First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $245.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $26.72. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.06.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at First Financial Bancorp.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.83%.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,398.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Bancorp.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 17,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FFBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

