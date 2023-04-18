Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) and Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Financial Survey

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) and Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Airgain and Airspan Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airgain -11.41% -13.25% -9.26% Airspan Networks -51.05% N/A -60.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.7% of Airgain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Airgain shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.3% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airgain $75.89 million 0.69 -$8.66 million ($0.85) -6.04 Airspan Networks $167.26 million 0.25 -$85.38 million ($1.17) -0.47

This table compares Airgain and Airspan Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Airgain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Airspan Networks. Airgain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airspan Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Airgain has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airspan Networks has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Airgain and Airspan Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airgain 0 1 1 0 2.50 Airspan Networks 0 1 0 0 2.00

Airgain presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.44%. Airspan Networks has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 809.09%. Given Airspan Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Airspan Networks is more favorable than Airgain.

Summary

Airgain beats Airspan Networks on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc. provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services. Its antennas are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, and asset tracking devices. The company was founded on March 20,1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications. The company serves mobile communications service providers, large enterprises, military communications integrators, and internet service providers. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

