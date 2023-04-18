Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Receives $61.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.38.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRMY. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 103.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of HRMY opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.91. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.07.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $128.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.73 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 41.44% and a return on equity of 59.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.