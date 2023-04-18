Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $86.74 on Thursday. Ormat Technologies has a 52-week low of $67.28 and a 52-week high of $101.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.42 and a 200-day moving average of $88.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 74.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

