Analysts Set Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Target Price at $33.57

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.57.
SNDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Insider Activity at Syndax Pharmaceuticals
In related news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $646,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 52,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $1,418,072.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,539.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $646,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,522 shares of company stock worth $4,451,838. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.13. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $29.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.81.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.
About Syndax Pharmaceuticals
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
