Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Check-Cap from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.
Check-Cap Stock Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $1.35 on Friday. Check-Cap has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42.
Check-Cap Company Profile
Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.
