Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Check-Cap from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $1.35 on Friday. Check-Cap has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Check-Cap stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Check-Cap Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CHEK Get Rating ) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,868 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Check-Cap worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

