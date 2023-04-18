StockNews.com Upgrades Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) to Buy

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PRGO. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $43.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.71.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $132,427.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,414.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $132,427.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,414.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $190,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,195.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,223 shares of company stock valued at $619,867 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

