Brokerages Set Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Target Price at $5.21

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.21.
SFIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.
In other Stitch Fix news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Casey O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 318,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,003.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SFIX stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $507.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.22. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $10.77.
Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $412.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.94 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 75.22% and a negative net margin of 16.06%. Stitch Fix’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
