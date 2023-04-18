Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives $79.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROKU. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $200,777.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,928.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $953,729. Corporate insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Roku by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 43,719 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Roku by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Roku by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Roku by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 256,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,574,000 after buying an additional 18,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock opened at $64.47 on Friday. Roku has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $118.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.73.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.04. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $867.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Roku will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

