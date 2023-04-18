Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives $143.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.00.

SIEGY has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Societe Generale upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $80.50 on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $80.50 on Friday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.08). Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $18.45 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.6706 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

Siemens AG is a technology company

Siemens AG is a technology company, which engages in the areas of automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries, infrastructure for buildings and energy systems, mobility solutions for rail transport, and medical technology and digital healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services.

