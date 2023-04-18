Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives $72.27 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.27.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of ASO stock opened at $64.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $69.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.80%.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $5,939,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,032,039.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,059 shares of company stock worth $5,983,892. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Stories

