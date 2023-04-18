Analysts Set Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target at $8.85

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.85.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $182,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,880,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,698,434.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $182,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,880,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,698,434.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,256. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.74.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

