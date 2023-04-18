Brokerages Set Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) PT at $22.28

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.28.

Several analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 73,892 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,762 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $27.96.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 52.21%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.