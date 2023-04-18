AT&T (T) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 20th. Analysts expect AT&T to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. AT&T has set its FY23 guidance at $2.35-2.45 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.35-$2.45 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AT&T to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.56. AT&T has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $141.57 billion, a PE ratio of -16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59.

AT&T Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.28%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 11,243,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,994,000 after acquiring an additional 264,026 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,883,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,372,000 after buying an additional 1,361,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 26,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

