Brokerages Set Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) PT at $131.13

Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.13.

DUOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $99.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $711,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,910.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $711,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,910.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 153,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $18,166,846.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,951 shares of company stock valued at $30,540,088 in the last ninety days. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Duolingo Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Duolingo by 620.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo stock opened at $135.31 on Friday. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $146.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.21 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $103.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

