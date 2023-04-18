W. R. Berkley (WRB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 20th. Analysts expect W. R. Berkley to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect W. R. Berkley to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 1.7 %

WRB opened at $62.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $58.92 and a one year high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.08%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WRB. Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 178.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

