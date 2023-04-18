Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Receives $265.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $265.00.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group cut Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.
Kuehne + Nagel International Price Performance
OTCMKTS KHNGY opened at $60.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $60.31.
About Kuehne + Nagel International
Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kuehne + Nagel International (KHNGY)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.