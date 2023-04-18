Brokerages Set TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) PT at $27.00

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th.
TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance
NYSE:TIXT opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.72. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52.
Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)
About TELUS International (Cda)
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TELUS International (Cda) (TIXT)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.