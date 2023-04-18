BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives C$143.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$143.00.

DOO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on BRP from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on BRP from C$123.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on BRP from C$138.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

BRP Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BRP stock opened at C$103.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$110.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$102.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.53. BRP has a twelve month low of C$76.72 and a twelve month high of C$120.51.

BRP Increases Dividend

BRP Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.64%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

