Analysts Set Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Target Price at $14.33

Shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nel ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nel ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Nel ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Nel ASA Trading Down 1.2 %

Nel ASA stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. Nel ASA has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43.

About Nel ASA

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

